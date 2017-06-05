Ronald Lee Moore, born July 17 1943, at Ravenna Hospital. Ron passed away May 21, from aggressive lung cancer. Ron grew up in Akron Ohio with his parents Forrest D. Moore and Millie A. Moore. Ron is proceeded in death by his three sisters, and one brother. Ron is survived by his two sons Forrest M. and Michael L. Moore(Sabrina), five grandchildren, Krystina, Michael Jr, Kaleb, Logan, Xander Moore. and great-grandson Adyn Miller. Ron graduated from South High School in 1961 and after High School he went on to The Air Force to serve 4 years as an AP in England. Ron will be missed and is loved by his family and friends as he was an amazing individual.