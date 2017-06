A tow truck driver from Jeffery’s Towing was crushed between the towing equipment and the vehicle he was trying to tow.

As he was towing a vehicle in the parking lot of Berlin’s Motel, he was trying to release the transmission of the vehicle and it rolled backwards because it was on an incline, according to Norton Fire Chief Mike Schultz. The police vehicle was used to prevent the vehicle from moving.

He was transported to the hospital.