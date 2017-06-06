Anyone recognize this vehicle?

Barberton Police are seeking the public’s help.

A trailer was stolen from Christian Health Care Ministries at 800 Wooster Road N at 2:48 p.m., May 28.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a Black Ford F-250 that had magnetic company stickers on the doors. The police found out the magnetic stickers were stolen also. Based on the video, detectives were able to see that the suspect truck used to be white and was spray painted black.

If anyone recognizes this truck or has seen the stolen trailer, please call Det. Russell of the Barberton Police Department at 330-861-7254.