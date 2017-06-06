Edward P. DeVane, 84, died June 4, after a battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Barberton, Ed was committed to his community, holding leadership positions with the Rotary Club, Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army, Barberton Christian Church, and the Barberton Community Development Corporation (BCDC). His nature was to trust people and do what he could to help. A graduate of Kent State University, Ed had a 20 plus year career with Firestone Bank (now Chase Bank). Prior to college, Ed served in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. (In a coincidence that could never have been predicted, exactly 50 years later, Ed’s grandson was born at Yokota Air Base, where “Papa” had been stationed). On one R&R, rather than go into town with the gang, Ed opted instead to climb to the top of Mt. Fuji. Choosing the difficult physical pursuit would continue to be his calling. Ed was an avid golfer (Loyal Oak Golf course was a second home), marathon runner, and a fixture at the old Natatorium and “new” YMCA until just weeks before his death. He preached that exercise should be like brushing your teeth, part of your daily routine that you would never consider skipping! As well as being a fitness inspiration, he was a kind, honest, and gentle man. Ed met his wife Jeanne at the Jednota Club in 1956, and together they danced a mean jitterbug. They were married for over 50 years and gave unconditional love to their two children. Their greatest joy was their grandchildren, for whom they literally traveled to the ends of the earth to see. Ed had a wonderful group of friends who were the backbone of his final years. They gathered together for workouts at the Y, Saturday morning breakfasts, endless rounds of golf, Barberton basketball games, and more. The support they give each other truly epitomizes the meaning of community. We are grateful to each and every person who enriched Ed’s life in this way, and especially to Ed’s niece, Linda Hughes, who provided loving care during his final weeks. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; brother, Robert DeVane; sisters, Estelle Daiger, Alyce Hughes Gabriel. He will be missed by his daughter Sharon and her husband Steve Knode, son Mark DeVane and his partner Joyce Collins, and grandchildren Eliza and Adam Knode, along with extended family and many friends. Family will receive friends Friday, June 9, 5- 8 p.m. at the Zak Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, 44230. Funeral services will then be Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at the Zak Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home with Pastors Robert P. Combs, and Rich Ferris, co-officiating. Burial with military honors to take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations in Ed’s memory can be made to the Lake Anna YMCA, 500 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com.