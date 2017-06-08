David M. Keith, 69, of Barberton, passed away Friday, June 2. He was born November 18, 1948 to James “Roy” and Mary Keith. He married Carol A. Prosen on March 29, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: James, Lawrence and Barbara Keith, and one son: Anthony “Tony” G. Keith. In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by one son, Joe (Tina) Keith of Barberton, two daughters, Carla (Shawn) Greene of Akron and Leann (Chad) Wenzel of Canton, seven grandchildren, two siblings Leonard and Pam, and many nieces and nephews. Dave retired after 20 years of employment with the Summit County Environmental Services. He enjoyed long road trips, gardening, bird watching, and was a devoted Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He was a loving, caring, and generous father/grandfather that would do anything to help his family. He will be forever missed and loved by all. A private service and burial will be held at Lakewood Cemetery.