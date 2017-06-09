Jeffrey A. Russell and Steven M. Russell

Jeffrey A. Russell 54 passed away in his sleep April 17, eight days before his 55th birthday. Born in Alliance, Ohio, April 25, 1962, he graduated from Sebring High School, class of 1980. He lived in Barberton for the last 15 years, and disabled for 35 years. Steven M. Russell, 56 passed away from a massive heart attack April, 24. Born in Alliance, Ohio May, 15,1960, Steven would have been 57. He graduated from Kenmore High School in 1979. He lived in Uniontown, Ohio with his wife of 4 and 1/2 months Melody. He leaves behind brother; Brian S. Russell, of Illinois two sons: Clayton and Andrew Russell. Jeffrey and Steven leave behind mother, Della (Wade) Russell of Barberton, Father Bob (stepmother Mildred) of Dayton, retiree from B & W. A memorial service was April 28, at Newcomer Funeral Home.