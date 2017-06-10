Fire melts dumpster lid **VIDEO**
With an initial assist by an employee of Al’s Market, Barberton firefighters extinguish a fire in a dumpster behind the market. Damage was restricted to the plastic lid of the dumpster and a few contents. A cause of the fire has not been determined. Herald video by Rich Muller.
