Car ends up in the drink **Video**
A vehicle is pulled from the Barberton reservoir after going off Summit Road north of Frasure drive. The only occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was taken to a hospital.
The Barberton water treatment plant was shut down after the accident and the EPA contacted.
Copley Police are investigating.
Posted in Breaking News, Videos
Related Posts
Fire melts dumpster lid **VIDEO**
June 10, 2017 | No Comments »
Anyone recognize this vehicle?
June 6, 2017 | 2 Comments »
Purple pride goes global
June 6, 2017 | No Comments »
Tow truck driver injured
June 5, 2017 | 4 Comments »
Councilman Kazy sworn in
June 1, 2017 | No Comments »