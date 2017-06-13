Seniors have the right touch
Bob Jenkins floats a pitch in for the Barberton Herald 70s in Thee Buckeye Classic softball tournament at the Foundation Sports Complex. The Herald team defeated Hamel’s Builders of Maryland June 13.
