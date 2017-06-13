Shane M. Collins, 31, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 12. Survived by his wife, Jessica Collins; daughters, Brooke, Gabrielle and Leah; son, Carter; parents, Adam (Tina) Evans and Rhonda Evans; sister, Stephanie Porter; grandparents, Elizabeth and Richard Neidert and Karen Evans; along with other family members and friends. A memorial service will be Friday 7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of the service.