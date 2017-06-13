Terri Allen, 57, passed away Sunday, June 11. A life resident of the Barberton area, Terri was employed for 13 years as an R.N. at Hospice Care Center on Ridgewood Road. Preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Booth and sister, Shirley Clem; survived by her loving sister, Linda Brown (Jim); brother-in-law, Dennis Clem; niece, Sally (John) Woodruff; along with several nephews and friends. Funeral service will be Friday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m.