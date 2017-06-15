Man caught transporting psychedelic mushrooms

When Norton police responded to a call about a possible intoxicated driver, the stop resulted in multiple drug charges.

Police approached the vehicle on I-76 eastbound near the Cleveland Massillon Road exit and conducted a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. June 7. The driver, Jalen Terrell Lowe, 23, of Youngstown, was traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph speed limit zone and went over the marked lanes three times.

Lowe was not showing signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a grinder with marijuana residue and foil with what appeared to be crushed mushrooms inside. He said they were psychedelic “shrooms” that he had gotten from a friend in Columbus. He was taking them to another friend in Akron and told officers he was making money from selling them.

He was placed under arrest for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, both fifth degree felonies. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under suspension, speeding and expired plates. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.