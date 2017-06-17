Ernest “Ernie” J. Kerby, 54, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 10. Survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Rachel (Mike) Choueiry; son, Eric Eagle; stepchildren, Kevin Croft, Jessica (Jason) Nelson, Amy Shue and Gary (Megan) Headrick; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, Karla Russell and Cindy Gergon; sisters-in-law, Ronda (Bill) Stalnaker and Michele (Buddy) Croft; brother-in-law, Andy Croft; along with other family members and friends. Following Ernie’s request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.