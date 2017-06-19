Vincent age 56 passed away unexpectedly June 12, at 9:55 a.m. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time with his grandchildren also riding on his motorcycle. Proceded in death his brother Kenneth Pasqualucci. Survived by his loving mother: Virginia Pasqualucci, father: Vincent Pasqualucci, sister: Vicki Smith (Mike), children: Melissa Tucker (David), Jesse Pasqualucci (Melissa), Nicholis Cramer, Heather Conrad. Grandchildren: Arianna and David Tucker Jr., Gianna Pasqualucci, Anthony Daughrty, Mariah Cramer, Marshal Cramer, Peyton Cramer, Brianna and Cameron Snyder. Niece Brittany Smith, nephews Kenneth Pasqualucci and Justin and Joshua Smith. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.