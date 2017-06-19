W. David Wisdom Passed away June 8. David was predeceased by his parents Bill and Betty Wisdom, and his beloved son, Stephen Wisdom. He survived by his beautiful, loving soulmate, best friend, Princess and wife of more than 47 years, Sandy Wisdom, his cherished daughter, Debbie McCauley (Jamie), two terrific grandsons Dominic McCauley and Jackson McCauley, one special granddaughter, Autumn Wallerstein. David enjoyed a career in group health insurance sales, he was co-founder and President of Business Insurance Associates, founder and CEO of Diversified Group Resources, and founder and CEO of PreventCare of America. In addition presented “How To Sell” Symposiums, Motivational Seminars. Then, as technology improved, he created a number of Video, Audio, Ebook and DVD presentations. David’s whole life was centered around his family. He and his wife were both only children, so they decided early on that he would treat her like his Princess, she would treat him like her Prince and they would live their lives being centered around their family. They did much and traveled extensively together. But for many years when they really wanted to enjoy life to the maximum, they would get away and go to their estate in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Through it all, David never lost sight, not only his roots, but also, his final destination. Realizing that each one of us has appointed time to drive our final destination, David lived his life giving God credit for all that he has done and will still do, while sharing that vision with others with whom he came in contact. David’s last project was to create a presentation on Bible Prophecy. He laid out an overwhelmingly persuasive and irrefutably inarguable presentation in his final work : “Invitation To The Rapture”. As per David’s request, the family will hold private burial services. He will sorely be missed by those who knew, respected and loved him.