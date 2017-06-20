Art Johnson passed away suddenly June 17. He was born August 5, 1953 and was a resident of Norton for over 40 years, previously a resident of Doylestown. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends, in addition to his love of his family, Art had a love for his big dogs and polar bears. He loved going with his buddies to NASCAR and NHRA races and hanging with his friends at “the shop”. He worked very hard as a self-employed electrician for 40 years. Preceded in death by father, Willard Johnson and grandson, Jacob Johnson. Survived by his wife of 17 years, Cathy; son, Matt (Angela); daughter, Kelly (Dave) Murphy; step-daughters, Tammy (Eric) Carter, Jenny (Cory) Eischen; mother, Vonna Johnson; siblings, Sharon (Dave) Nestor and Bob (Carissa) Johnson; grandchildren, Lucas and Eliana Johnson, Liz Bryant, and Payton, Jonathan, and Kyle Murphy; numerous extended family and friends. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Church of God, 1752 Williams St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221; American Heart Association; or the Humane Society of Preble County, 951 S. Barron St., Eaton, OH, 45320.