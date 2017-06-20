David P. Woog, 39, passed away unexpectedly Sunday June 18. He was a life resident of Barberton and employed by Malco. Dave enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing, long talks, music and reminiscing about the good times. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his daughters, family and many friends. Preceded in death by his father and best friend, Larry Woog; uncle, Carl Woog and great-aunt, Betsy. Dave is survived by his daughters, Tayler, Eryn and Caydence Woog; mother, Martha Dantz; sister, Jennifer Woog; brother, Cory Dantz; many close cousins; other relatives and caring friends. Funeral service will be Friday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. with parastas service at 7 p.m., The Rev. Miron Kerul-Kmec officiating. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Friday.