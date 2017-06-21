13-year-old dead after gun incident

Barberton police responded to a home on Pasadena Place for a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The male is from Akron and was visiting friends in the Van Buren Homes. In a press release, police say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while playing a game with the loaded firearm. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and police are investigating the accident.

Pick up a copy of next week’s paper for the full story.