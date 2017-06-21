Oh what a wonderful day
The residents at Pleasant View enjoy watching a family of ducks who picked the courtyard as their temporary home.
The ducks have their own swimming pool and bugs galore. The residents have been so excited to watch them grow up!
Posted in Breaking News
