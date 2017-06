Watch video with the link below.

9th Annual Touch a Truck Celebration

Officer Marty Eberhart helps a child off the SWAT vehicle at the ninth annual Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Early Childhood Initiative Touch a Truck event at Van Buren Homes.

Guests enjoyed a free hotdog lunch, books, bike helmets and more. Families visited with Head Start preschool, The Barberton Salvation Army and Spark, an early childhood literacy program.