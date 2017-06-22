October 13, 1957 – June 15, 2017

Mrs. Angela ‘Angie’ Dawn DeSilvio, age 59, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 15, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Angie was born on October 13, 1957 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter to Bernard Daugherty and Betty Lou Maxson Daugherty. Angie was a 1976 graduate of Norton High School. Angie worked as a nutrition specialist at North Cobb High School for many years and loved interacting with the students every day. She was married to the love of her life, Guy DeSilvio for 31 wonderful years and the special couple built a wonderful life together. Angie loved life and had a vibrant personality; one of her favorite things to do was go disco dancing! If she wasn’t at home with her family or working hard at her job, she was longing to be on the beach. Angie had a very kind heart, especially for animals and was always doing anything she could to support rescue animals. Angie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend; she will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Angie is preceded in death by her father, Bernard Daugherty and brother, Garan Daugherty. She is survived by her loving husband, Guy DeSilvio; mother, Betty Lou Brislinger; one daughter, Lauryn DeSilvio; three siblings, Chuck Daugherty, Cynthia Brill and Russell Daugherty; nieces and nephews, Theresa Rousculp, Lisa Wells, Dawn Cope, and Charlie Daugherty; several extended family members and friends also survive. A Memorial Gathering to honor the life of Mrs. Angie DeSilvio was June 19, at the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Event Center, 2950 North Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, GA, 30152. In lieu of customary remembrances the family request donations be made to the Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, www.angelsrescue.org. Please visit www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30152, has charge of arrangements for Mrs. Angela Dawn DeSilvio.