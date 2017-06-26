Charles F. Krause II, 47, passed away June 20, at his residence. Chuck was born in Barberton and was an area resident all his life where he was a graduate of Weaver High School and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He loved Special Olympics where he won several Gold Medals. Chuck also loved the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs. Preceded in death by his brother Dominic John; He is survived by his loving parents Charles and Marie (Fox) Krause. A special thank you to his caregivers Tom and Shirley Odonnell. Calling hours will be Monday, June 26, from 9-11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Summit County. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).