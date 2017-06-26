Donald Eugene Emery, age 83, went home to be with the Lord June 22, surrounded by his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Demetri and Eva; wife, Evelyn who was the love of his life; daughter, Brenda Gearhart; grandson, Scott Coleman; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Stephanie (Gary) Hawkins, Kim (Mark) Miller, John (Debby), Heather (Dave), Cindy (Steve) Shinn, and Mindy (Terry) Hill; grandchildren, Corey (Nancy) Hawkins, Joey Coleman, Colleen (Peter) Guinto, Kaitlyn Miller, and Mariana “Peaches”; great-grandchildren, Colin Hawkins, and Alivia, Emily, Petey, and Nicholas Guinto; sisters, Grace Emery and Mary Pyles; numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for gardening, dancing, and had a wonderful, ornery spirit. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Tallmadge City Cemetery, Tallmadge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research: www.brightfocus.org.