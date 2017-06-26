Donald Eugene Emery
Donald Eugene Emery, age 83, went home to be with the Lord June 22, surrounded by his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Demetri and Eva; wife, Evelyn who was the love of his life; daughter, Brenda Gearhart; grandson, Scott Coleman; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Stephanie (Gary) Hawkins, Kim (Mark) Miller, John (Debby), Heather (Dave), Cindy (Steve) Shinn, and Mindy (Terry) Hill; grandchildren, Corey (Nancy) Hawkins, Joey Coleman, Colleen (Peter) Guinto, Kaitlyn Miller, and Mariana “Peaches”; great-grandchildren, Colin Hawkins, and Alivia, Emily, Petey, and Nicholas Guinto; sisters, Grace Emery and Mary Pyles; numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for gardening, dancing, and had a wonderful, ornery spirit. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Tallmadge City Cemetery, Tallmadge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research: www.brightfocus.org.