Mary E. Crow-Hildebrandt, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 23. What gave her life meaning was her devotion to her family and friends. Her love and kindness will live forever in our hearts. Mary is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Crow. She leaves behind her husband Charles; brother David (Sandy) Pecimon; sons Robert (Diane), Kenneth, James and Michael Crow along with all her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially Cain Crow who she very proudly raised like a son. The family would like to thank Akron General VNS Hospice Care (especially Melody) for their loving care and support and also her son James for his dedicated care for his mother during her illness. Per Mary’s wishes, there will be private services for the family with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a me