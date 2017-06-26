Michael “Mike” L. Gomez, 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 23. A resident of Barberton for most of his life, he was a graduate of Barberton High School, “King of the Class” of 1965 and retired from Consolidated Freightways with 30 years of service. Mike loved all animals, especially his family’s pets. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat; children, Todd (Jackie) Gomez, Stephanie (Bryan) Mulligan and Brett Gomez; “The love of his life,” his five grandchildren, Mackenzie Gomez, Beau, Logan, Phoebe and Chloe Mulligan; along with other family members and friends. Mike’s family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, TES Academy Parents Association, 3428 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH, 44333, to help benefit his grandson, Logan and other children with special needs.