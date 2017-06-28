Escapee sought

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of Andre Hatcher. Hatcher is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape.

Hatcher, 24, is 5 feet 8 inches, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding in the Cleveland area, possibly in the area of Garden Valley/Rainbow Terrace and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.