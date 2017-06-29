Board hires new administrators

Barberton Board of Education selected three individuals to serve the district.

Michael Andric, former Barberton High School assistant principal, was hired by the board to serve as principal at Barberton Middle School. Former Principal, Joyce Walker, was approved for resignation earlier this month.

Andric said, “I’ve been at the high school the last 13 years. I’ve loved my time at the high school. I’ve enjoyed all the relations… I’ve made there but even while I was there, I could see the importance of middle school and how crucial that is, that time coming up from elementary and building on those fundamentals.” He said he is excited to work with the staff and students and see what can be improved and what he can continue to do well.

Ryan Hartzell was selected as assistant principal at BHS. He had been working as an intervention specialist at BHS. He said this is his tenth year working in the district. He looks forward to continue working with various groups of students.

Perry Owens was selected as assistant principal at BMS. “This is a surreal moment for myself being a product of the Barberton City School system,” said Owens. He thanked the board for the opportunity.