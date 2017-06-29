Enjoy a safe July 4th Weekend

Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend and the American Red Cross has steps they can follow to stay safe whether enjoying a nice meal with friends and family or going for a swim.

“Millions of people will gather together across Northeast Ohio over the 4th of July weekend and there are steps they can take to have a safe holiday,” said Michael Parks, Regional CEO of Northeast Ohio. “They can also download our First Aid and Swim Apps to have important safety information at their fingertips.”

GRILLING SAFETY Every year people are injured while using charcoal or gas grills. Here are several steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area. Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

WATER SAFETY Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards. While enjoying the water, keep alert and check the local weather conditions. Other safety steps include: