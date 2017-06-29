Millard T. Kennedy, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 27. A resident of Clinton for 53 years, he retired from Cargill Salt with 32 years of service. Millard loved working in his garden and mowing grass, playing Euchre and going to McDonald’s to chat with his friends. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; sons, Brian (Janet), Steve (Kim) and Mark (Angelic); grandchildren, Jared, Sarah, Chelsea and Alex Kennedy, Jake and Linzi Townsend; brother, Leslie Kennedy of North Carolina; sister, Beverly (Cecil) Thompson of North Carolina; along with many nieces and nephews. Following his request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.