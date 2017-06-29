Watch for dragons at the Lakes

Join the Dragon Dream Team at Portage Lakes State Park Saturday, July 8, to watch dragon boat races. The boats are authentic 46-foot Hong Kong style dragon boats, and each boat features 16 to 20 paddlers. Admission is free to watch, and there will be entertainment and activities on Turkeyfoot Beach. The show will be lead by the Dragon Dream Team, which is the first all breast cancer survivor team in Ohio. For questions, contact dragonsonthelake@gmail.com.

Courtesy photo: Dragon boats will race at Portage Lakes State Park, Saturday, July 8.