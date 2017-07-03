Anna Crislip, 105, passed away peacefully July 1, at The Sanctuary Wadsworth. Anna was born in Antillo, Sicily and had been an area resident all her life. She worked at the Ohio Match Company and later was the co-owner of Grant Quality Market with her husband George. Anna was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was proud to have been named Catholic Woman of the Year. She was also proud to have voted in every election during her life. Preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, George; parents Joseph and Emilia; sister Minnie Welty; and grandson Kevin Groom; She is survived by her brother Richard LaRocca; son David Crislip; daughters Amelia “Amy” Roberts and Virginia (David) Grant; grandchildren Donnie Hutchinson, Lori (Mike) Stellabuto and Cory Groom; and great-grandchildren Kasilyn, Shelby, John and Vincent. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton. Father James Maloney celebrant. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).