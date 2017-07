Mick A. Maag, born January 6, 1957 passed away June 28. Preceded in death by his wife Shellie A. Michaels; parents Byron and Vangie; and brother Larry. He leaves behind his former wife Diane and their children Byron and Michael; and sisters Yvonne Simons and Joyce Chalmers. Calling hours will be Monday, July 3, from 6-8 P.M. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. To share a memory please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).