Fire damages apartments ** Video **
Barberton firefighters respond to a house fire on Seventh Street NW north of W. Lake Avenue. The residents were able to safely evacuate. Fire units from Norton and New Franklin assisted. A witness said the fire began in a window air conditioner.
