Hermina I. Sefranko, 85, passed away quietly on July 5. She was born in Barberton where she lived most of her life. Hermina was a hard worker and held many jobs in her lifetime. Her last two positions gave her the most joy as she worked with Reiter Dairy and Wal-Mart. She retired at age 80. Hermina was a past member of Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Barberton, Barberton Moose Lodge and a past president of the women’s Eagles Lodge 555. She was preceded in death by her parents Alojs and Rozalia Sefranko; brother Andrew J. Sefranko; and sisters Johanna Gonsiewski, Anne Kulcsar and Rosemary Pintur. Hermina is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church,1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Father Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday from 5-8 p.m., at the Silva Hosttetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prince of Peace. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).