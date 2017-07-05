June (Freeman) Carter, 92, passed away Sunday, July 2. She was born July 9, 1924 in Barberton. June attended The Chapel and was a former member and Sunday school teacher at The Akron Baptist Temple and volunteered at Haven of Rest. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; survived by daughter, Beverly (Gary) Miller of Suffield, Ohio; son, Gary Freeman of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepson, Paul (Becky) Carter; step-daughters, Lori (Dan) Taylor and Joyce (Tim) Duncan; along with many loving grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staffs at Danbury of Cuyahoga Falls, Your Home Court Advantage, The Gardens of Western Reserve of Cuyahoga Falls and Compassionate Care Hospice for all the care and support June and her family received. A private funeral service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Les Sutherland officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH, 44308 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH, 44236.