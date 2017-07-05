Madeline Pike Hennessee, a long time resident of the Akron area, passed away June 29, two days after her 93rd birthday in San Diego, California. Madeline had worked as a PBX telephone operator at the former Sun Rubber Company in Barberton and the Union Oil Company in Tallmadge. She retired from the Allstate Insurance Company in San Diego. She was a 65 year member of the Anna Dean Chapter of the Eastern Star in Akron. Madeline is survived by one son Larry (Sandra) of San Diego, grandson David of Fontana, California, sister-in-law Grace Pike of Barberton, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Leonard; her grandson, Lawrence; parents, Ralph and Annie Pike; sister, Pauline Hise, and brothers, Charles and Maurice Pike. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron, Saturday, July 8th, at 1 p.m. No flowers please. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton 330-745-3311.