Mary “Eileen” Buza, 77 passed away peacefully after living with Parkinson’s Disease for 18 years Saturday, July 1. Eileen was born February 11,1940 to the late Hugh and Nellie O’Bryan and had been an area resident all her life. She was preceded in death by her brother in laws, Frank Maisano and Frank Smith. Mary is survived by children; Joe Buza of Akron, Kelli (Rodger) McKay of Atwater, Todd (Michele) Buza of Papillion, Nebraska and Jeff Cook of Apple Valley, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ashley Buza, Brittany (Craig) Miller, Amanda McKay, Kara McKay, Ashley (Tim) Stawniak, Brooke Buza and Jared Buza; great-grandchildren: Tyson, Alaina, Alaya, Lucas and a precious little girl due in Nov. She also leaves her siblings: Carolyn Smith of Akron, Tim O’Bryan of Tuscon, Arizona, Judy Maisano (Jim Lodge) of Norton, Pat (Paul) Herold of Barberton and Marie (Art) Willey of Macomb, Michigan. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Altercare of Hartville for their support and loving care of our Mother. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204-6th St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road, W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).