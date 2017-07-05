Michael James Scaffidi Jr., age 68, passed away June 30. He was a U.S. Vietnam Veteran serving in the Marine Corps. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne. Survived by his wife, Verdie; 3 children, Sonya (Stephen) Ferguson, Michael, and Joseph; 2 grandchildren, Melissa (James) and Dominic; 4 great-grandchildren, Airis, Zoey Lynn, Addison, and J.J.; many extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Nurse Sara for their care and support. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. Barberton, Pastor John Lee will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Cox McNulty Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will take place Thursday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m., at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Procession will form at the funeral home Thursday at 8:45 a.m.