Arthur W. “Bill” Hicks, 76, of Barberton passed away peacefully Saturday, July 1, surrounded by his family. He loved God, his family, fur children, friends, his hometown of Barberton and serving his country. Art was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran (where he met and served with his wife); a former Barberton Police Officer and Barberton First Ward Councilman; he was a member of Barberton Lodge 750 F&AM 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Valley of Akron and Tadmor Temple. He was in business in downtown Barberton for over 40 years, where he operated Art’s Lock Shop and Art Hicks Heating/Magic City Heating.These places were much more than businesses, they were where friends and family gathered daily for coffee, conversation and Saturday mornings breakfast made to order by, “Art”. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur V. and Helen O.; son, Timothy P. and grandson, Steven. Art is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eleanor L.; daughter, Karen E. Yoder; sons, Arthur W. “Bill” II and Thomas C.; grandchildren, Nick, Amber, Timothy Jr. and Tara; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert, John and Jim; fur child, “Jenny Barker”; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, July 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial to follow with procession to Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with a Masonic service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donation of your time to visit his wife, Eleanor at Pebble Creek Nursing Home, 670 Jarvis Road, Akron, OH 44319.