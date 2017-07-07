Darlene May (Rittman) Jernigan, formerly of Barberton, passed away July 1, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, with her family by her side. She was 75. Darlene made northeast Ohio her home her entire life, from her early years in Barberton to raising her family in Rittman. Darlene, aka Dolly, was a wonderful mother and the proud owner of The Place Around the Corner restaurant in Akron near the university campus. There was nothing she enjoyed more than sharing her homemade sauces and soups with her customers, who quickly became friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her friend, Fred McConnell, and her parents, Steve and Mildred Rittman. Darlene is survived by her three children, Kim (Eddie) Beeny of Paducah, Kentucky; James (Tish) Jernigan of Akron; and Michelle (John) Kirda of Medina; and three grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Jernigan, Cooper Kirda, who were the light of her life. She also is survived by her sister, Barbara (Louise) Herwick of Wadsworth, special cousin, Marilyn (Jim) Walker of Stow and former husband Jim Jernigan of Rittman. Cremation has taken place. Honoring her request, there will be no calling hours or service. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236