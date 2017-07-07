Frank B. Duncan, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 5. Born in Barberton, November 8, 1938, he resided in Canal Fulton for the past 20 years. Frank was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1957 and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Reserve and the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Akron Police Department as a Captain, with 33 years of service. A life-time member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Coventry-Akron Lodge 83 F&AM. Preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Virginia; Frank is survived by his children, Christine Finan, Debbie (Dean) Koncz, Susan Duncan, Scott Duncan and Frank (Cyndi) Duncan; grandchildren, Michael J. Wartko, Kerry Patrick Finan, Timothy (Sarah) Koncz, Megan (Jon) Ridenour, Kyle Koncz, Adam Koncz, Shelby (Jeff) Cerosky-Brink, Hannah (Brian) Cerosky-Terry, Alex Nicole Duncan, Autumn Duncan and Mariah Duncan; great-grandchildren, Joel Brink, Rylee Brink, Cameron Joy Ridenour, Sophie Ridenour, Rosslyn Koncz and Emerson Leigh Koncz; sisters, Catherine (Nathan) Clayton of North Carolina and Laurie (Bill) Peters of Akron; sister-in-law, Barbara (Walter) Watson of Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Monday 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 583 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton 44203 with The Rev. Debra Q. Bennett, Rector at Church of Our Savior officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Visitation Sunday from 6-9 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with a Masonic