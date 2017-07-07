Joseph Frank Sabo, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family July 6. He was born October 1, 1924 in Murray City, Ohio. After a tour of duty as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp during WWII and earning a purple heart, he met and married his wife Rosemary, to whom he would have been married to 70 years in November. He retired from Botzum Bros. and was a member of the former St. George Catholic Church. Before his declining health, he loved to attend auctions and was widely known by a number of local auctioneers. He loved to tend to his garden, tinker on anything mechanical and play cards. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary; his sons Joseph Frank Jr., Charles Frank and Michael John; his brothers Steve and John; and sisters Theresa Struckel, Margaret Willimack and Agnes Sabo. He is survived by his wife Rosemary; daughters Elizabeth (Dennis) Ford and Susan (Richard) Sidelinker; daughter-in-law Judy Sabo; grandchildren Brian (Melissa) Sabo, Tracy Sabo, Jennifer (Derek) Heavilin, Tina (Jim) Hughes, Jeff Ford, Melissa (Jarrod) Raber and Dave (Brittany) Ford; great-grandchildren Dominic and Kaitlyn Hughes, Sebastian Carter, Cayden and Paisley Sabo, Caden and Savanna Raber and Hailey and Rose Marie Ford; brother Ted (Judy) Sabo; sister-in-law’s Mary Ann and Marge Sabo; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, Monday July 10, from 5-8 p.m., Funeral service Tuesday at 10 a.m., at the funeral home followed by burial at Clinton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Assoc. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).