Betty Matulin, age 93, went to walk with Jesus Saturday, July 8, at home surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Benny. She had a brief battle with cancer. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Wadsworth Church of the Nazarene. She was happily married and devoted to her husband, Mitchell Matulin, for 64 years, before he passed away in 2013. Betty was loving and sweet but she was also very feisty and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and tell it to you straight. She was always dressed to the nines, never leaving the house without a necklace or earrings. She also loved a good card game and never missed a night of Bingo. Family and friends were always around Betty because she had a way about her that kept people drawn to her. Her sharp personality and her sense of humor never failed to keep people laughing and smiling. All of this to say, that her faith and family were her back bone. Her son, Dennis, and daughter, Claudia, were two of her greatest accomplishments. She was also blessed by many grandkids and great-grandkids. Betty is survived by her brother, Jack Walker; children, Dennis (Rose) Matulin and Claudia (Jim) Campbell; grandchildren, Dwan Buchanan, Craig (Julia) Campbell, Steven (Brittney) Matulin, Stephanie (Nick) Dieter, Nickie Reid, Beth (Eddie) Popil, and Chris Duche. She had 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mitchell Matulin. Her parents, Charles Foster Walker, Estella P. Walker (Shaffer); siblings, Harry Pete Walker, Georgia A. Ross (Walker), Helen Reed (Walker), Thomas E. Walker, Charles Junior Walker, and Richard L. Walker. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 13, at Wadsworth Church of the Nazarene, 743 High St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the church and Thursday one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road Suite 103, Akron, OH, 44333, 330-666-5242. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth. 330-335-3311.