Brandi M. Waggoner, 32, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 6. Preceded in death by her daughter, Kalcia; survived by her son, Jace Waggoner; mother and step-father, Brenda and Mark Pfendler; sisters, Nikki Waggoner and Kristin Pfendler; nephew, Tyrese Barnett; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service Tuesday 2 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.