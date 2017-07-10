Cheryl (McClung) Busson, 51, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, after a short battle with cancer. Survived by her parents, Lou and Richard “Mac” McClung; her loving husband, Ron and beautiful daughter, Lexi; sisters, Michelle Moss and Marsha (Joe) Kennedy; aunt and uncle, Steve and Patsy Fairchild of West Virginia; as well as several nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her sister, Marsha and life-long best friends, Angie Lawson, Kelly Federico and Kelly Smith. She touched so many people’s lives and was dearly loved. Funeral service will be Tuesday 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Monday 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.