Michael David “Mike” Davis, 31, passed away suddenly July 6. He was a lifelong Barberton resident and 2004 Barberton High School graduate. Preceded in death by 2 grandmothers. He is survived by his wife, Tabitha; children, Payton, Joey and Ava; his parents Theresa (John) Moon, David (Kathy McGonagle) Davis; siblings, Brian (Amanda) and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Davis, Sarah, Jessica, Jordon, and Alex Garrard, Deanna and John White, cousin, Christopher Wood; grandparents Steve and Debbie Davis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a slew of friends. Family will receive friends Monday, July 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, at the church with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mike was not a suit and tie person, so please feel free to dress casually for the service. A Go Fund Me account has been setup for Mike’s children at https://www.gofundme.com/the-davis-children The family would like to remind everyone to please, “Look out for motorcycles.”