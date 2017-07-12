Heaven welcomed home “Daddy O”, “Papa” Raymond J Neill July 11, after a 109 year journey here on earth. He was born March 13, 1908 in Dublin, Ohio. He lived in the Akron/ Kenmore area for 105 years until moving to Massillon to live with his son’s family. It was only in the last two months that he was in Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation Facility due to a fall. Ray always insisted on exercising and was independent. When asked what his secret was for such a long life was he would always replied, “Exercise! and I don’t drink, smoke or do drugs! I live a clean life!” He also faithfully served the Lord his entire life, even going to be a chaperone with the youth out reach weekends at 100 years old. He truly was one of the last old time gentleman, always wanting to wear his tie and suit coat when going out. His sense of humor and gentle nature stayed intact to the very end. Ray was a long time member of Goss Memorial Church and Akron Baptist Temple Golden Agers. He was a great Christian worker, an avid fisherman and golfer and played baseball with the church and B. F. Goodrich, where he worked for over 40 years. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rhea; his son-in-law John (Jack) Holvey; great-grandson, Tobin and great-granddaughter, Stella; special friend, Leona Cook, sister, Edna Conn and brother, Carl Neill. He is survived by daughter, Janet Holvey; son, Robert (Jackie) Neill; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Adam (Arica) Neill, and step-granddaughter Cyrena (Bryan) Schlaupitz of Georgia. Great-grandchildren, Camren, Harrison, Adyson, Myah and Brynn. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road, Friday, July 14, from 10-11:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:30, Pastor Bud Couts, Pastor Sharon Edwards officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Goss Memorial Church c/o Youth Outreach in memory of Ray. Funeral home map, directions, and the Neill Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website. Bacher Portage Lakes, 330-644-0024, BacherFuneralHome.com.