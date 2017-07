Michelle M. Drake passed away suddenly July 11. She was a lifetime resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School. She was an active member of the VFW Lady’s Auxiliary. Survived by her husband of 33 years, Stan; sons, Logan and Garrett; mother, Bea Smith; sisters, Nicole, Jennifer, and Kim; and extended family and friends. Private services for the family will take place later. Memorials may be made in her name to a charity of choice.