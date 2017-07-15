Help identify suspect

| | 0

Akron Police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to pawn stolen jewelry from Akron at Sydmor’s Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Barberton, 131 2nd Street NW.

If you recognize the man in the photos, call Detective Robert Russell at 330-861-7254.

 

Courtesy photo

 

Courtesy photo

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment