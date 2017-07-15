Woman in jail after hitting, killing two Coventry Middle School students

Natasha Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, has been arrested after hitting three teens while driving on South Main Street near the intersection of Leicester Drive in Coventry Township.

Two teens, Amber Thoma and Taylor Galloway, were killed and a teen boy was seriously injured in the May 28 incident. She was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, driving while texting and more.

